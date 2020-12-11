Deeside.com > News DenbighshireFlintshire

Posted: Fri 11th Dec 2020

Livestock attack at Loggerheads Country Park and police say dog owner did not have decency to report!

A sheep has been killed after being attacked by a dog at Loggerheads Country park.

The incident occurred yesterday in an area of the country park, which is located close to the Denbighshire-Flintshire border near Mold, where dogs are meant to be kept on a lead.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward after the owner failed to report the attack.

Members of the North Wales Police Rural Crime Team said: “Sadly we are dealing with yet another livestock attack, this time at the Loggerheads Country Park near Mold. It’s so sad yet so preventable.


“Owning a dog brings with it responsibility and the fact that this dog owner hasn’t had the decency to report the attack says it all.”

A spokesperson for the country park said: “We have introduced sheep on to the glades to help us manage this important habitat. It is only a short section that dogs must be kept on a lead.

“However, one of the sheep has been attacked by a dog. If anyone has any information about the incident, please contact either ourselves at Loggerhead Country Park or the police.”



