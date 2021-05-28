Live music events given green light to resume in Wales

The Welsh Government has confirmed that live music performances “can begin once again in Wales across all settings.”

The announcement came via a Welsh Government Culture and Sport tweet, it said: “the suspension of live performance and events has been one of the biggest shocks to our sense of well-being and the arts economy.”

Venues will need risk assessments in line with hospitality performing guidance, limit groups to a maximum of six people from six households, one-way systems must be used and ventilation guidelines followed.

The Welsh Government said: “We will continue to support our music and arts sectors in Wales through our Cultural Recovery, Freelancer and Economic Resilience Funds.”

Buckley’s Tivoli posted an update on their Facebook page yesterday, it said:

“Our last gig was March 2020, we have just been notified live music can resume in wales immediately.”

“They will be restrictions when we do open up but at least we can open up with live music.”

“More info on reopening/band will be posted soon.”

The Music Venue Trust (MVT), a charity that acts to protect, secure and improve grassroots music venues recently called on the Welsh government to set a date for the reopening of live music venues.

Following the news that live performances can begin once again in Wales across all settings MVT tweeted:

“We warmly welcome the announcement by Welsh Government that live music can resume in Wales.”

“This is a huge step for our Music Venues Alliance Wales members, for artists and audiences.”

“There’s a lot of work to do, but we can now start the campaign to #ReviveLive in Wales.”

