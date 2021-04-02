Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 2nd Apr 2021

Updated: Fri 2nd Apr

Lifeboat and Coastguard called out to reports of a drifting boat in the River Dee

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Rescue teams for Flint RNLI Lifeboat and HM Coastguard Flint were called out on Thursday following reports of drifting boat on the River Dee at Greenfield.

They were called just before 3pm, a spokesperson for Flint Coastguard said: “On scene, with assistance from our colleagues from Wirral Coastguard Rescue Team we located the drifting vessel and it was identified as the same RHIB we had been called to previously near to the Flintshire Bridge.”

“At this point it was decided to recover the RHIB with the assistance from RNLI Flint Lifeboat.”

“The vessel was recovered to Greenfield Dock and secured.”


A spokesperson for Flint volunteer lifeboat crew said they were “tasked by UK Coastguard at 2:49 pm on (Thursday 1 April)”

“The lifeboat was taken by road to Greenfield for launch, where the volunteer crew were updated by Flint Coastguard team of its location and arrived on scene 5 minutes later.”

“As the vessel was located mid-channel and a potential hazard to other river users it was decided to take it under tow and made secure at Greenfield Dock.”

“The lifeboat was recovered at Connahs Quay and made ready for service by 5:30 pm.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Updated: Little boy found walking alone in Buckley street this morning reunited with mum

News

Transport for Wales urges customers to “check before they travel” this Easter

News

Glyndwr student helps project to tackle isolation among the elderly

News

Award for former Glyndwr student who had transformed lives across the region

News

Pandemic support package dates challenged as First Minister denies goalposts have been moved

News

Public urged to be cautious and use healthcare services wisely over Easter weekend

News

Wales to hit vaccine target for all over-50s by Sunday – but some people are sceptical

News

Union creates hotline to get a ‘new deal’ for Amazon workers in Deeside

News

Largest provider of care services in Wales doubles workforce and trebled turnover in last six years

News





Read 482,855 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn

X