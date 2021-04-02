Lifeboat and Coastguard called out to reports of a drifting boat in the River Dee

Rescue teams for Flint RNLI Lifeboat and HM Coastguard Flint were called out on Thursday following reports of drifting boat on the River Dee at Greenfield.

They were called just before 3pm, a spokesperson for Flint Coastguard said: “On scene, with assistance from our colleagues from Wirral Coastguard Rescue Team we located the drifting vessel and it was identified as the same RHIB we had been called to previously near to the Flintshire Bridge.”

“At this point it was decided to recover the RHIB with the assistance from RNLI Flint Lifeboat.”

“The vessel was recovered to Greenfield Dock and secured.”





A spokesperson for Flint volunteer lifeboat crew said they were “tasked by UK Coastguard at 2:49 pm on (Thursday 1 April)”

“The lifeboat was taken by road to Greenfield for launch, where the volunteer crew were updated by Flint Coastguard team of its location and arrived on scene 5 minutes later.”

“As the vessel was located mid-channel and a potential hazard to other river users it was decided to take it under tow and made secure at Greenfield Dock.”

“The lifeboat was recovered at Connahs Quay and made ready for service by 5:30 pm.”