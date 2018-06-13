independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Late night call out for Flint Coastguard and Lifeboat after kayaker reported overdue

Published: Wednesday, Jun 13th, 2018
Share:

Volunteers from Flint Coastguard rescue team and RNLI Flint lifeboat were called out just after 11pm on Tuesday evening following reports a kayaker who was heading along the River Dee to Chester from Connah’s Quay was reported ‘overdue’.

A spokesperson for the Coastguard said;

“The team UK Coastguard to reports of an overdue kayaker who had departed Connah’s Quay Docks to make his way up to Chester, on-scene team carried out a search up to the Blue Bridge Queensferry.

Shortly after our arrival to Queensferry a messaged was received fromCoastguard Operations Centre reporting that the kayaker had arrived in Chester safe and well.

Wirral Coastguard Rescue Team also tasked but stood down on route, Flint ILB tasked and made their way to Connah’s Quay but were stood down prior to launching.”

LATEST NEWS:

Ambition Board to spearhead £56m digital connectivity upgrade in North Wales

Data breach at Dixons Carphone sees 1.2 million personal data records accessed

Missing man from Buckley – Police confirm a body has been found

Flintshire Council facing £40m road repair backlog following difficult winter.

“The public has spoken” police apply for closure order extension on two Connah’s Quay houses

Police issue fraud warning over bogus caller claiming to be from North Wales Police

Flintshire Council moves a step closer to ditching it’s private ‘litter police’

Hawarden based police helicopter will be out an about today

Calling all Deeside photographers – Welsh Assembly launches competition to find best pothole picture

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn