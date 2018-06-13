Late night call out for Flint Coastguard and Lifeboat after kayaker reported overdue

Volunteers from Flint Coastguard rescue team and RNLI Flint lifeboat were called out just after 11pm on Tuesday evening following reports a kayaker who was heading along the River Dee to Chester from Connah’s Quay was reported ‘overdue’.

A spokesperson for the Coastguard said;

“The team UK Coastguard to reports of an overdue kayaker who had departed Connah’s Quay Docks to make his way up to Chester, on-scene team carried out a search up to the Blue Bridge Queensferry.

Shortly after our arrival to Queensferry a messaged was received fromCoastguard Operations Centre reporting that the kayaker had arrived in Chester safe and well.

Wirral Coastguard Rescue Team also tasked but stood down on route, Flint ILB tasked and made their way to Connah’s Quay but were stood down prior to launching.”