News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

All lanes back open on A55 between Dobshill and Ewloe following earlier collision

Published: Friday, Aug 16th, 2019
Share:

Update: Queueing traffic due to earlier accident on A55 North Wales Expressway Westbound from J35 A550 (Dobbs Hill) to J34 A494 (Ewloe). Lane one (of two) was closed until around 20:05. All lanes have been re-opened.

Earlier report: There are reports of delays on the westbound A55 just past Dobshill following a collision. 

Emergency services are at the scene and one lane has been closed. 

Traffic is building along the carriageway with around one mile of queuing vehicles, delays are reported to be around 15 minutes.

The latest traffic report states:

“One lane closed and queueing traffic due to accident on A55 North Wales Expressway Westbound from J35 A550 (Dobbs Hill) to J34 A494 (Ewloe). Lane one (of two) is closed.”

*Want to speak to the most engaged audience in the area? Find out more about advertising on Deeside.com - Click here  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Flintshire-based GP practice hopes recruitment of new staff will help to tackle doctor shortage

Plans to demolish hotel in Northop Hall to create 24 new homes

Injured North Wales Police officer ‘overwhelmed’ by messages of support

Police continue to search for Ellesmere Port man who has been missing since Sunday

Queuing traffic on the M56 heading away from Deeside following a collision

A55 now clear near Holywell following earlier delays

Police helicopter over Sandycroft in overnight search for burglary suspects

M53 now fully open following earlier closure

Rail saver card for 16-17 year olds set to launch in September


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn