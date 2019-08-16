All lanes back open on A55 between Dobshill and Ewloe following earlier collision

Update: Queueing traffic due to earlier accident on A55 North Wales Expressway Westbound from J35 A550 (Dobbs Hill) to J34 A494 (Ewloe). Lane one (of two) was closed until around 20:05. All lanes have been re-opened.

Earlier report: There are reports of delays on the westbound A55 just past Dobshill following a collision.

Emergency services are at the scene and one lane has been closed.

Long delays on #A55 J35 (Dobbs Hill)- J34 (Ewloe) westbound due to collision. Lane one is closed. Traffic Officers are on scene. — North & Mid Wales (@TrafficWalesN) August 16, 2019

Traffic is building along the carriageway with around one mile of queuing vehicles, delays are reported to be around 15 minutes.

The latest traffic report states:

“One lane closed and queueing traffic due to accident on A55 North Wales Expressway Westbound from J35 A550 (Dobbs Hill) to J34 A494 (Ewloe). Lane one (of two) is closed.”