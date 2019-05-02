Update – all lanes back open on A55 near Northop

Update: All lanes are back open and the road is clear.

Earlier report: There are reports of slow traffic on the A55 eastbound between Halkyn and Northop following a collision.

There is around one and a quarter miles of queuing traffic following the incident involving a car and a lorry – the car is understood to have gone down a ditch.

Latest traffic report for the area states:

“A55 – Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to accident , a car and a lorry involved on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound between J32A B5123 (Pentre Halkyn) and J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop).

Car is reported to be off the road down a ditch.”