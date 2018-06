Update: @Qasilver1 has been in touch to say the car is being recovered (as pictured above) the road is beginning to clear.

Previous report: There are reports that one lane is blocked on the A494 and very slow traffic due to car fire.

The incident has happened on the Westbound carriageway between A548 and A550. West of Drome Corner, near Garden City.

There’s around two miles of queuing traffic with delays quoted at nearly 40 minutes.