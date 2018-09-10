Landslip-hit gardens set to be restored three years on

Gardens left devastated by a landslide are finally set to be protected more than three years on.

A deluge of clay-like mud left trees and branches hanging precariously over residents’ homes on Main Road in Ffynnongroyw back in May 2015.

In a planning application, the cause of the land slip has been revealed as water seapage, combined with the steepness of the standstone cliffs behind the houses.

Restoration and prevention works are now set to take place after being approved by Flintshire Council.

More than 650 cubic metres of earth will be removed to repair the damaged land and to stop any further landslides from occuring.

In a decision notice, planning officer Daniel McVey said: “This application is seeking consent to reinstate the rear garden following a landslip that occurred at the property within the last few years.

“This will involve the re-levelling of an area behind the property by removing a substantial amount of earth material that fell into the garden as a result of the landslip.

“The landslip occurred to the rear of the site where the land rises steeply.

“The proposed development is contained within the site and is necessary to repair the slope damaged by the landslip and to install measures to prevent further landslip.”

Detailed consent for the removal of some of the trees on the landslip site was previously approved by Flintshire Council in January 2017.

The latest works will include the temporary removal of a small section of an existing fence and hedgerow.

Any boundary walls damaged by the landslip will also be reinstated as part of the works.

Detailing the impact of the landslide on the property of applicant Mrs Lloyd, the planning application states: “The slipped material slumped into the rear garden and completely enveloped a small chalet.

“All of the trees and shrubs on the slip were de-stabilised; some completely collapsed while others are still standing but are canted at unnatural angles.

“Some of the trees immediately adjacent to the slip have been undermined and now have poor anchorage.

“The proposed scheme involves the excavation and removal of some of the slipped material from land owned by Mrs Lloyd.”



By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter.