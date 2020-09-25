Keep Wales Tidy’s Local Places for Nature scheme – Time running out to apply for free garden packages

With only a few packages left, time is running out for communities to apply for Keep Wales Tidy’s Local Places for Nature scheme.

A choice of free pre-paid ‘starter’ packages are being offered to community groups and organisations to create help reverse nature’s decline. They include all the plants, tools and materials needed to create small gardens.

There are also free ‘development’ packages available that will enable communities to create larger-scale projects, including food growing areas, wild gardens and rainwater gardens designed to help with localised flooding.

Deputy Chief Executive for Keep Wales Tidy, Louise Tambini said:





“We’ve had a fantastic response to Local Places to Nature and it’s exciting to see so many new gardens taking shape. Groups and organisations of all shapes and sizes are getting involved, benefitting the well-being of their communities as well as the nature on their doorsteps.

“There’s only a limited number of packages still available. So, if you know an area in your community that needs some TLC, I’d urge you to apply now.”

A panel of experts are assessing the applications each month and have already awarded 486 packages. Practical work to install the gardens is now underway across the country.

Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths said:

‘’Over the last few months, we have all seen how important nature is for our mental well-being. Our £5m Local Places for Nature programme encourages communities to get involved with creating nature ‘on their doorsteps’.

I am delighted Keep Wales Tidy are supporting communities to come together in a covid secure way and are adhering to latest guidelines. I do hope volunteers across Wales apply by 30 September and get involved in projects to restore and enhance nature, in their local communities.”

The initiative is part of a wider £5m Welsh Government ‘Local Places for Nature’ fund committed to acquiring, restoring and enhancing nature ‘on your doorstep’.

To apply for Local Places for Nature, visit the Keep Wales Tidy website www.keepwalestidy.cymru/nature