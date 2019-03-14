Jaguar Land Rover recalls more than 44,000 cars over CO2 emission levels

Jaguar Land Rover has said it is recalling more than 44,000 cars made between 2016 and 2019 in the UK because they emit excessive levels of carbon dioxide.

The Vehicle Certification Agency found 10 models for the Land Rover and Jaguar brands were emitting more greenhouse gases than had been certified initially.

Land Rover models affected are the 2.0 litre petrol versions of the Land Rover Discovery, Discovery Sport, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Velar and Range Rover Evoque, with the 2.0 litre diesel in the Evoque also in the frame.

For Jaguar it’s the 2.0 litre petrol in the Jaguar XE, XF, F-Pace, E-Pace and F-Type being recalled, and the 2.0 litre diesel in the XE and XF too.

Customers will receive written communication, should their vehicle be affected Land Rover said

If you own an affected car, Jaguar Land Rover should soon be contacting you to arrange a free of charge fix (if you’re worried you could cal Jaguar Customer Services on 0345 303 2303 or Land Rover on 0370 500 0500), which seems to mean a software update. Although it does seem the Evoque may need new tyres.