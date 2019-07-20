Is someone about to buy the former Somerfield site? Agent’s website says it is ‘under offer’

There looks to be some renewed interest in the site of a former Deeside supermarket after years of laying empty.

The site in Connah’s Quay – which used to be a Somerfield store but was taken over by Co-Op – closed in 2012 with the loss over 30 jobs.

The building – valued at £1,000,000 – has been on the market with various agents since closure though it was taken off briefly after interest was shown by another supermarket chain.

Aldi confirmed in December 2014 it wanted to open a store in Connah’s Quay which would bring 35-40 new jobs, but no plans were ever submitted.

[Legat Owen website shows the former Somerfield site is now ‘under offer’]

When planning permission was granted for Aldi to build its store in Buckley, representatives from the German owned supermarket giant claimed they wanted to open a store in Connah’s Quay by 2016.

It was widely believed the former Somerfield site in the Quay had been earmarked by Aldi, though some ‘talk’ locally indicated discussions had taken place about a brand new build on the adjacent land where council offices once stood.

Around a year after the initial ‘noise’ over a new Aldi in Connah’s Quay had died down, the former Somerfield site went back on the market with Liverpool based property specialists Mason Owen.

Interestingly, Aldi has a property page on its website with a list of towns it is targeting for new store openings, it shows seven locations in North Wales, it no longer includes Connah’s Quay.

Marketed by Chester based Legat Owen -the 23,555 sq ft building is available for sale or to let with freehold offers are invited in the region of £1m – according to the firms website.

The dedicated page marketing the site says the building is now ‘under offer’ meaning a prospective buyer has put an offer in to buy or lease the site.