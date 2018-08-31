Is Alltami preparing for a biblical flood or has this boat been ‘fly tipped’ the council says it is investigating

Fly-tipping is always a bit of a hot topic in Flintshire with many of the counties smaller lanes regularly blighted by dumped building materials as well household items like beds, sofas and more recently lots of garden waste.

But a boat? Richard Davies (@JIGSAW_72) tweeted the above picture of a small blue and white boat which appears to have been moored or ‘fly tipped’ near Pinfolds Lane in Alltami.

Richard said: “Alltami preparing for a biblical flood, not sure how many animals you’ll get in that though.”

We asked Steve Jones, Chief Officer Streetscene at Flintshire Council if he was aware of the new arrival just off the A55, he said;

“The Authority has been made aware of an incident of fly-tipping on Pinfold Lane, Alltami. We are investigating the incident and making arrangements to recover the item from the roadside as soon as possible.”

Whoever has dumped the boat risks a pretty hefty fine of up to £5,000 if caught and convicted.

In 2016/17 there were 800 recorded incidents of fly tipping in Flintshire costing taxpayers nearly £70,000 to remove and these figures only include public land such as roads, pavements, verges, lay-bys and open spaces. On private land the landowner is responsible for removal.

If you spot dumped waste this is what the council tells you to do: