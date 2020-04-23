Inside the Flintshire R&D facility helping to make 15,000 lifesaving ventilators for the NHS

Airbus has released a video showing how it has helped transform Broughton’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) into an assembly line to produce at least 15,000 ventilators for the NHS.

AMRC Cymru, which sits next door the Airbus site in Broughton has been rapidly transformed into assembly line to produce medical ventilators for the UK in the fight against COVID-19.

Airbus is part of the Ventilator Challenge UK consortium, which brings together some of the world’s most innovative industrial, technology and engineering businesses from across the aerospace, automotive and medical sectors.

Over 550 Airbus employees are working around the clock to produce thousands of ventilators for the National Health Service.

Following approval from the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), Welsh government-owned AMRC Cymru will help build up to 1,500 Penlon Prima ESO2 ventilators each week.

The device is a simplified version of an existing Penlon model and is the first new ventilator approved by the UK medical regulator in the fight against COVID-19.