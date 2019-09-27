Information Day to be held for Plas yr Ywen extra care scheme in Holywell

A second Information Day is being held for residents to find out more about Plas yr Ywen, Holywell’s new extra care scheme which opens early next year.

Applications are still open for anyone interested in moving into the new facility and further information will be available at St Peter’s Church, on Rosehill, Holywell, on Tuesday 1 October 2019 from 10am-6pm.

The £8.5m extra care scheme is being provided by Wales & West Housing in partnership with Flintshire Council and representatives from both organisations will be present on the day.

Potential residents will be able to view plans and ask questions about living costs, care and support options or any other aspects of the scheme.

The event is free to attend and will run on a drop-in basis, with refreshments available throughout the day.

Robin Jones, Extra Care Manager for Plas yr Ywen, said: “Potential residents will be able to speak to our team to find out more about living in extra care and register their interest in applying. The drop-in session will be relaxed and informal and everyone is welcome to attend.”

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Social Services, Councillor Christine Jones, said: “This facility will provide high quality home-based care services. Responding to the demand for care and support arrangements, this new scheme will be a real flagship for Holywell and for Flintshire, providing self-contained apartments, including apartments that are specially designed for people with dementia.”

Situated on Halkyn Road, Plas yr Ywen will offer 55 apartments for people aged 50 and over with 24-hour access to on-site care and support.

It is being built by construction partners Anwyl Construction on the site of the former Ysgol Perth y Terfyn, with the first residents set to move in from Spring 2020.

To find out more visit https://www.wwha.co.uk/en/property-extra-care/plas-yr-ywen-holywell-opening-spring-2020/, email contactus@wwha.co.uk or call 0800 052 2526.