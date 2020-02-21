Increase in motorhome theft prompts North Wales Police warning

North Wales Police Community Safety team has issued advice to motorhome owners in the region to use highly visible security measures after the latest spate of thefts.

Police revealed recently that more than 30 motorhome have been stolen across North Wales during the last 16 months and there has been a recent increase in thefts.

Police say most motorhomes are stolen from the owner’s driveway, usually overnight.

Entry is gained without using keys, and then the thieves are using technology widely available online to over-ride the manufacturer’s security measures, including the electronic immobiliser.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police Community Safety team:

“We want to alert you to the fact that there has recently been an increase in the theft of these vehicles.

We have experienced this locally, but it is important to say that this occurs not only nationally, but across Europe.