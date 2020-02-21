Increase in motorhome theft prompts North Wales Police warning

North Wales Police Community Safety team has issued advice to motorhome owners in the region to use highly visible security measures after the latest spate of thefts.
Police revealed recently that more than 30 motorhome have been stolen across North Wales during the last 16 months and there has been a recent increase in thefts.
Police say most motorhomes are stolen from the owner’s driveway, usually overnight.
Entry is gained without using keys, and then the thieves are using technology widely available online to over-ride the manufacturer’s security measures, including the electronic immobiliser.
A spokesperson for North Wales Police Community Safety team:
“We want to alert you to the fact that there has recently been an increase in the theft of these vehicles.
We have experienced this locally, but it is important to say that this occurs not only nationally, but across Europe.
We would advise owners to guard against theft by using highly visible security methods such as wheel clamps & steering wheel locks.
These items should meet the physical security standard of the Sold Secure or the Police accreditation of Secured By Design.”
Police Advice:
> Fitting aftermarket security deadlocks to the doors.
> Fitting a lock on the On-board Diagnostic (OBD) Port (In case you aren’t aware this is where a diagnostic computer is plugged in, and for convenience the OBD Port will be near to the driver’s seat, often by the driver’s knees. It is widely suspected that thieves plug a device into the OBD port to over-ride the engine immobiliser).
> Fitting a tracking device. Whilst this might not prevent theft it will assist in the recovery of your vehicle. It is recommended that tracking devices meet the level of Thatcham Quality 6 Approved.
You can visit the Sold Secure website at www.soldsecure.com to find details of products which have been tested by the Master Locksmiths Association.
The Secured By Design website also lists companies whose security products have been tested and certified.
Visit www.securedbydesign.com and follow the links to Member Companies/Accredited Product Search/Vehicle Security to see details of companies supplying accredited vehicle security products.