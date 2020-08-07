Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 7th Aug 2020

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Moves to UK for 2020 and Mail Online claims it ‘could’ be filmed ‘near Ewloe Castle

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

ITV announced today that the 20th series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! will be filmed in the UK.  

The show will be broadcast live every night from a ruined castle in the countryside. 

Ant and Dec will host the series, bringing viewers all the news and excitement of the day – an ITV press release states.

What it does not give is any hint to a location however MailOnline claim ‘sources’ have told them it could be filmed in an area close to Ewloe Castle, ITV have declined to comment.


Their article says: “Sources have told MailOnline that the new series will be filmed in an area close to Ewloe in North Wales, but this is yet to be confirmed.

A representative for I’m A Celebrity declined to comment when contacted by MailOnline.”

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s Director of Television said:

“We announced last week that we were doing all we could to make the series and I’m thrilled that we can bring the show to viewers albeit not in the jungle. We have a great team both on and off screen and I know they will produce a hugely entertaining series”. 

Richard Cowles, Director of Entertainment at ITV Studios said:

“We pulled out all the stops to try and make the series happen in Australia.  Unfortunately, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and despite us looking at many different contingencies, it became apparent that it just wasn’t possible for us to travel and make the show there. However, we are all really excited about a UK version of I’m A Celebrity.  While it will certainly be different producing the show from the UK, the same tone and feel will remain.  

“Our celebrities will probably have to swap shorts for thermals but they can still look forward to a basic diet of rice and beans and plenty of thrills and surprises along the way”.

More information about the new series will be released in due course. 

 

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales

LATEST NEWS...

Puregym pulls plug on Broughton Retail Park plans

News

Eat Out to Help Out – Flintshire businesses can start making claims against discounts

News

Drug drive arrests increase by almost 59% across North Wales during lockdown

News

Plans to relocate Pentre Co-op to new store on Queensferry Industrial Estate receive green light

News

JD Cymru Champions Connah’s Quay Nomads partner with mental health charity Mind for new season

News

Swimming pools, gyms and leisure centres can reopen in Wales from Monday

News

Aura will begin the phased reopening of Leisure Centres and Gyms in Flintshire from Monday

News

Labour candidate trade blows with North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner over near £1 million annual office costs

News

Police launch appeal for witnesses after person robbed in Connah’s Quay street

News





Read 560,031 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn