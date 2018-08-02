Hundreds expected at Wrexham Glyndŵr University at an Open Day later this month

Hundreds of visitors are expected at Wrexham Glyndŵr University at an Open Day later this August.

The Open Day – on August 18 – offers a chance for prospective students to visit the university, find out more about courses they are hoping to study – and to ask questions about accommodation, funding academic support and much more.

Lecturers and staff from departments across the University will be on hand to help provide answers, with a series of talks, events and workshops throughout the day where visitors can get hands-on experience of the courses they intend to study.

Wrexham Glyndŵr University recently became a Top 100 University in the Guardian University Guide 201, rising 24 places in the league tables – with the university also being one of the top 10 risers in the UK.

Andy Cairns, Glyndŵr’s Events, Experience and CRM Officer said: “If you are thinking of taking an undergraduate degree this year, there’s going to be something on offer at our Open Day which will interest you.

“From portfolio surgeries for students thinking of applying to our School of Creative Arts to virtual and augmented reality demos and challenges, there’s a wide range of events throughout the day – as well as regular tours around our campuses so you can see where you’ll be studying!”

Students who are planning to study at Wrexham Glyndwr in September 2018 on a full-time undergraduate Engineering degree may be eligible to receive a bursary which offers free Student Village accommodation for one academic year.

Visit the Wrexham Glyndŵr University to find out more about our B Eng (Hons) Automotive Engineering course and all other courses available.

Admissions Manager at Wrexham Glyndwr University, Andy Phillips, said: “We still have availability across a wide range of subject areas for September so it’s not too late for anyone who is waiting on exam results or who is unsure if university is for them, to come and find out.

“The admissions team will be on hand throughout the day to answer any questions about the admissions process and advise on entry requirements. There’s something for everyone at Wrexham Glyndwr so make sure you come along on August 18 and find your future!”

For more information or to book to attend the Open Day visit: wgu.ac.uk/818p.

The full list of talks on offer is as follows:

John Troth Lecture Theatre

11.00am – Occupational Therapy

11.30am – Education, Families, and Childhood Studies

12.00pm – People, Pills, and Places – The Bigger Picture of Health & Illness

ELC Lecture Theatre A

11.00am – Engineering

12.00pm – Sports Coaching & Football

ELC Lecture Theatre B

10.30am – DVC Welcome Address

11.15am – Accommodation Tour

12.15pm – Accommodation Tour

1.15pm – Accommodation Tour

CIB21 – Centre for Creative Industries

11.00am – Social Media for Creatives

PlaySpace

10.00am-2.00pm – Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Demos & Challenges

School of Creative Arts, Regent Street Campus

11.30am – Design

12.00pm – Portfolio Surgery

1.00pm – Applied and Fine Arts