How you can take part in TWO parkruns in TWO countries on New Years Day

Want to take part in two 5 kilometre parkruns in two different countries on the same day?

New Years Day is the only day of the year where runners can take part in two different parkrun events – unless you’re willing to time travel back across the international dateline.

For those looking to burn off a few mince pie fuelled calories, a double dose of parkrun may be the kick start you need to get 2020 off to a flyer.

Chester parkrun and Wepre parkrun have teamed up to ‘sync’ New Years Day start times so those who want to ‘double up’ can take part in both 5km runs.

Chester parkrun, held at the Countess of Chester County Park starts at 9am.

[Chester parkrun at the Countess of Chester County Park – Photo Credit: parkrun.org.uk/chester ]

Those with plenty of stamina left can take the short hop over the border to Connah’s Quay in time for Wepre parkrun which gets underway at 10.30am.

Last New Years Day, Wepre parkrun smashed its attendance record when over 300 runners took on the course, the previous biggest attendance was 260.

A parkrun spokesperson said:

“Last year we broke our attendance record and ran out of tokens!

Hopefully we will be better prepared this year but it’s likely to be busy so please allow extra time and in the spirit of the season please be courteous to everyone.”

Taking part is free but runners have to register before their first run.

Find out more about the Wepre parkrun click here: parkrun.org.uk/wepre