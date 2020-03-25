Housing association submits plans for 12 new affordable homes in Buckley

A housing association has submitted plans to create 12 new affordable homes in Buckley.

Clwyd Alyn wants to build a mixture of ten apartments and two houses for affordable rent on vacant land on Princess Avenue.

The social landlord said the aim was to provide good quality homes for families, couples and older people in place of a number of disused garages currently based at the site.

In a statement, representatives for the housing association said: “This scheme will meet the needs of families in the local area.

“The type of housing offered will respond to the demands of older persons, couples and smaller families seeking good quality homes, as there is currently a shortage of small one and two bedroom accommodation in the area.

“We aim to create a modern, well equipped housing scheme that is sensitive to the local context, whilst meeting a range of differing housing needs.

“The new homes will need to be domestic in scale and appearance, attractive and energy efficient, encouraging ease of operation and convenient use.

“Furthermore, the scheme’s brief aims to meet the Welsh Government’s housing technical standards, including Lifetime Homes and Design Quality Requirements.”

Comments are currently being invited on the application via Flintshire Council’s website.

Planners are aiming to make a decision on the proposals towards the end of next month, although the authority has warned it could take longer to process some schemes while the coronavirus pandemic is ongoing.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).