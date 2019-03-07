Hospice hunts for people with Inca Trail trek on their bucket list for landmark fundraiser

Nightingale House Hospice is preparing for its third overseas fundraising challenge which will take place in November 2020, trekking the Inca trail in Peru to the lost city of Machu Picchu.

It will follow on from the hospice’s Great Wall of China Trek in 2018 and Vietnam to Cambodia cycle ride coming up in November 2019.

The Great Wall of China Trek raised a staggering £93,000 towards patient care at the hospice.

The ten-day Inca Trail adventure will involve a 52k trek starting at the Inca Capital of Cusco – a fascinating city full of colonial charm, hidden deep in the Andes Mountain, kick-starting a journey to one of the New Seven Wonders of the World, regarded as the world’s most important archaeological find.

Debbie Barton from Nightingale House said: “We had a great response to both our China and Vietnam to Cambodia challenges so we are all very excited to announce this one for 2020, the 25th anniversary year for Nightingale House Hospice. The Inca Trail is on many people’s bucket list and it is all set to be an incredible experience.

“There are many trails throughout Peru, but only the original and glorious Inca Trail leads trekkers along gushing rivers, through ancient tunnels and over high mountain passes to the Sun Gate. The sight of Machu Picchu appearing through the morning mist is one our trekkers will never forget.

“Early interest is high so we urge anyone interested to get in touch as soon as they can.”

A no obligation Information Evening will be held next week on Tuesday 12th March starting at 6pm at Caffi Cwtch in the hospice on Chester Road in Wrexham or contact the Hospice Fundraising Office for more information on 01978 314292.