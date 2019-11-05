Honeywell deal with Goodfish “bittersweet” news for St Asaph workforce

Following the news in June that Honeywell intended to close its St Asaph site with the loss of 130 jobs an announcement by the company today has revealed that some of the jobs will be saved.

Honeywell has confirmed that it has agreed a deal with Goodfish which protects 47 existing jobs and creates seven new jobs. As part of the deal Goodfish will buy the entire St Asaph site which protects the PVC moulding and extrusion shops. Goodfish has also secured a five year contract with Honeywell for PVC products.

Peter Hughes, Unite Wales regional secretary, commented: “This is bittersweet news for the Honeywell workforce. Of course Unite welcomes the fact that a significant portion of our members facing redundancy will retain their jobs, the majority however are still facing an uncertain future with their employment ending at the end of January 2020.

“Unite will now enter into a TUPE consultation to secure our members’ terms and conditions including enhanced redundancy pay. We will also meet with Goodfish management to discuss their short and medium term plans for the site.

“What this does achieve is the maintenance of a manufacturing facility and the retention of decent jobs within St Asaph. The deal protects the current skills base and hopefully provides a platform from which the new operation can expand in the future.”