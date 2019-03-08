Home I’m Darling directed by Theatr Clwyd’s Tamara Harvey nominated for five Olivier Awards.

A Theatr Clwyd production directed by Artistic Director Tamara Harvey, has been nominated for five Olivier Awards.

The Oliviers are presented annually to recognise excellence in professional theatre.

Home I’m Darling is nominated for Best New Comedy. Katherine Parkinson, playing the lead role of Nora, is nominated for Best Actress and Susan Brown, playing her mother Sylvia, for Best Supporting Actress.

Its designer Anna Fleischle is nominated for Best Set Design and Best Costume Design.

Katherine Parkinson and Richard Harrington star in Laura Wade’s dark comedy about the quest to be the perfect 1950s housewife.

Home I’m Darling, a co-production with the National Theatre, London opened in Mold last June before moving onto the National’s Dorfman Stage in July and played to sell-out audiences in both theatres.

It is currently playing at The Duke of York’s Theatre in the West End, in partnership with Fiery Angel, Home I’m Darling returns to Theatr Clwyd for one week only, 30 April – 4 May.

[Tamara Harvey]

Olivier Award winners are announced at a ceremony on Sunday 7 April at London’s Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Jason Manford.

Tamara Harvey has been Artistic Director of Theatr Clwyd since August 2015.

Most recently she directed the première of Home I’m Darling which has also been nominated for UK Theatre and Evening Standard Awards.

Her inaugural production for the company was Much Ado About Nothing, followed by the première of Elinor Cook’s award-winning play, Pilgrims, Skylight by David Hare and the première of Peter Gill’s version of Uncle Vanya (Best Production and Best Director in the English Language at the Wales Theatre Awards).

She has directed in the West End, throughout the UK and abroad, working on classic plays, new writing, musical theatre and in film.

Her forthcoming production of Orpheus Descending by Tennessee Williams begins rehearsing later this month and opens in Mold on 15 April.