Home Bargains to close on Boxing Day to allow “hardworking staff to spend time with family and friends”

Published: Friday, Nov 15th, 2019
A high street discount retailer has announced it will close on Boxing Day to let its “hard-working staff” spend time with family and friends.

Home Bargains, which has stores in Connah’s Quay, Flint, Buckley amd Mold made the announcement on its social media pages this afternoon.

The company employs 23,000 members of staff in 500 stores across the country.

The company said: “Thank you for all your hard work once again this year.

“All of our stores will be closed on Boxing Day to ensure you are able to spend time with your family and friends.

“We hope you enjoy the Christmas holiday.”

The stores will reopen on the 27th December.

