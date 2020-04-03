Holywell’s Minor Injuries Unit to temporarily close as part of plans to manage COVID-19

Holywell’s Minor Injuries Unit is to temporarily close as part Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board’s plans to manage COVID-19 in the community.

Those seeking treatment at Holywell are being asked to go to Mold Community Hospital.

A spokesperson for Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board said:

“For the time being, we have consolidated our minor injuries resources in the nearest MIU at Mold Community Hospital, which can provide care and support for a range of minor injuries.”

Minor Injury Units are for less serious injuries such as cuts, burns and scales, sprains and minor head injuries – Minor burns and scalds –