Posted: Fri 3rd Apr 2020

Holywell’s Minor Injuries Unit to temporarily close as part of plans to manage COVID-19

Holywell’s Minor Injuries Unit is to temporarily close as part Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board’s plans to manage COVID-19 in the community.

Those seeking treatment at Holywell are being asked to go to Mold Community Hospital.

A spokesperson for Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board said:

“For the time being, we have consolidated our minor injuries resources in the nearest MIU at Mold Community Hospital, which can provide care and support for a range of minor injuries.”

Minor Injury Units are for less serious injuries such as cuts, burns and scales, sprains and minor head injuries – Minor burns and scalds – 

No appointment is needed, and they usually offer much shorter waiting times than our main emergency departments that have to prioritise the most seriously injured patients.

 

 



