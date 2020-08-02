Holywell Leisure Centre set to reopen following lockdown easing

Holywell Leisure Centre set to reopen later this month following the easing of lockdown measures.

On Friday, First Minister Mark Drakeford announced that “if conditions remain favourable, from 10 August, swimming pools, indoor fitness studios, gyms, spas and indoor leisure centres will be able to re-open.”

Holywell Leisure Centre – which is run by a charity – will adopt a phased approach to reopening.

From Monday August 17, the Gym, Sports Hall and Community Studio will open.





The swimming pool will “hopefully reopen” on the following Monday, 24th, “provided that all the contract work is complete and commissioning of the new boilers and pumps is completed on schedule.” The trustees have said.

Chair of the charity, Tudor Jones said: “We are delighted that all our members and customers will be able to return to the many and varied activities that the centre has to offer and that we’ll soon get the community buzz back into the place.

It’s been a shame to have worked so hard to keep the place open since 2017 only to find it closed and empty for so long.”

The centre has has been used during the lockdown period as the Antenatal Clinic providing three consulting areas for the expectant mothers.

Mr Jones said: “This was a necessary move to separate two vulnerable groups, pregnant women and in-patients, who were both previously based at the Holywell Community Hospital.”

Centre Manager, Chris Travers said, “Finally knowing that we can reopen is a great relief but I want to reassure everyone that we have not been idle in the last few months.

We have had a great deal of maintenance work done as well as all the major repairs and replacement of boilers in the plant room.

We’re really looking forward to getting the staff back into work, the doors open and to welcome back all our friends and supporters”.

Initially the leisure centre will limit numbers in each area to help with social distancing requirements and everyone will need to pre-book a visit.

The phone lines will open on Thursday and Friday 13th and 14th August between 10-4pm and again on Saturday 15th 9-1pm.

Bookings for the Swimming Pool will be taken from Thursday 20th August.

The full range of activities and Covid Safety Guidelines will be posted on the website by Monday 10th August.

Any queries can be emailed to: services@holywellleisurecentre.com