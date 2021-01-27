Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 27th Jan 2021

Holocaust Memorial Day – Flintshire Council will observe two-minute silence for ‘pause and reflection’

A two minute silence will be observed by Flintshire County Council at 11.00am on Wednesday, 27 January for pause and reflection for Holocaust Memorial Day.

Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD) (27 January) is a national commemoration day in the United Kingdom dedicated to the remembrance of those who suffered in the Holocaust under Nazi Persecution, and in subsequent genocides in Cambodia , Rwanda , Bosnia and Darfur.

It was first held in January 2001 and has been on the same date every year since. The chosen date is the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp by the Soviet Union in 1945.

For the first time, a UK Holocaust Memorial Day 2021 ceremony will be streamed online at 7pm.


Today there is increasing division in communities across the UK and the world.

Now more than ever, we need to stand together with others in our communities in order to stop division and the spread of identity-based hostility in our society.

By observing a two minute silence, we will be joining thousands of others who come together all over the UK to remember the past and to consider the part which everyone can play in challenging hatred and creating a safer better future.

To find out more about HMD and to register for the online even, visit the HMD organisation website:  hmd.org.uk/uk-holocaustmemorial-day-2021-ceremony.

Councillor Billy Mullin, Cabinet Member Corporate Management and Assets said:

Holocaust Memorial Day is a significant day – it is an opportunity for us to come together to reflect and remember those who have experienced terrible atrocities. It is also important for us to stand together and make sure that the world we live in is safe and free from prejudice based hostility”.



