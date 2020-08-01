Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 1st Aug 2020

HM Coastguard says it dealt with a record-breaking number of incidents on Friday

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

HM Coastguard dealt with more than 300 incidents yesterday – the most in one day for more than four years.

The total number of incidents for the whole of the UK were 329, with 232 callouts for coastguard rescue teams. Lifeboats – both RNLI and independent were called out 129 times, aircraft were sent out 22 times and hovercraft, three.

There was a high number of incidents involving people cut off by the tide and reports of missing children, as well as swimmers and paddleboarders getting into difficulty.

The area around Liverpool and the Wirral saw the most reported incidents at 26. 


Coastguard ‘drones’ have begun operational missions in the UK for the first time this weekend.

The unmanned aircraft will be supporting search and rescue response in North Wales both in maritime and in the mountains.

 

Julie-Anne Wood, Duty Operations Director for HM Coastguard said: ‘Yesterday was a beautiful day weather wise in much of the UK.

It was less beautiful a day for those who got themselves into trouble and had to be rescued. Some people will remember 31st July for all the wrong reasons.

‘We completely understand that people want to enjoy the coast. We also know that even the most experienced swimmer, paddleboarder and walker can be caught out by currents and tides respectively.

We’re heading into some more good weather and we would really ask you to check and double check the tide times – put a timer warning on a smartphone to remind you – be aware of things like rip currents, and make sure you have a means of contacting us if things do go wrong.

‘As the figures show, we’ll always respond when someone calls 999 and asks for the Coastguard, we’ll always answer distress on VHF and we’ll always do everything we can to rescue those in need. All we ask in return is that you take extra care at the coast – it can be unmerciful to the unwary and even to those who know it well.’



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Hundreds of workers contracted to Airbus in Broughton have now been made redundant

News

A “sad day for our older population” as universal free TV licence comes to an end for over-75s

News

Nearly a third of all complaints about health boards in Wales related to Betsi Cadwaladr last year

News

First Minister: “My advice to those travelling across the border, please help us to keep Wales safe”

News

Lockdown easing: New rules set to come into force on Monday to make it easier for family and friends to meet outdoors

News

Man banned seven times from driving has been jailed after being stopped in Flint

News

High Street in Connah’s Quay reopens following earlier collison

News

Plans for patients to phone ahead before attending A&E should have been consulted on, says North Wales advocate group

News

Swimming Pools, Gyms and Leisure Centres to reopen from August 10

News





Read 517,840 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn