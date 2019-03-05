Hit and run driver who left Saltney youngster in a coma jailed

A driver who seriously injured a 10-year-old boy following a fail to stop collision has been jailed for three years and eight months.

Keegan Doyle, 23, of Warren Drive, Broughton was driving along Park Avenue in Saltney on Sunday January 6 in a grey Ford Fiesta when he struck 10-year-old Alfie Watts and failed to stop at the scene.

Alfie, who was on his bicycle at the time, was taken to Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Doyle was later arrested and charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving without insurance and arson.

The Fiesta had been found burnt out and abandoned.

[Alfi suffered a broken skull, shattered leg, broken tibia and fibula, and swelling on his brain]

Doyle was sentenced at Mold Crown Court today and, following an earlier hearing, had already been disqualified from driving for four years and 10 months – which will commence upon his release. He will also be ordered to take a retest before driving again in the future.

Sergeant Liam Ho of the Roads Policing Unit said: “When Doyle drove at speed and struck Alfie with his car he will have been in no doubt that the victim would have been left, at best, with extremely serious injuries. At worst he could have been killed.

“Our thoughts remain with Alfie, who was left with significant injuries because of what Doyle did that day, as he continues to undergo treatment at Alder Hey Hospital.

“We are pleased that Doyle is now facing justice for his cowardly act and hope that the sentence reinforces our message that we will do everything we can to find people who commit such offences and bring them before the courts.”

The family of Alfie Watts have issued the following statement:

“We would like to thank everyone who have wished Alfie well and who have supported him, and us as a family, through an extremely difficult time. We have been overwhelmed with the love and kindness that has been shown.

“We would also like to thank all those who stopped to assist at the time of the incident – your actions undoubtedly helped save our son’s life.

Our sincere thanks also go to all the emergency services who responded and to the staff at Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool who continue to provide the best care for Alfie.”

The 28-year-old woman who was also arrested in connection with the incident will appear before Mold Crown Court on 22 March.