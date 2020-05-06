Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 6th May 2020

Historic day as Assembly becomes Parliament – your AM is now a MS – Members of the Senedd

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Assembly Members (AM) will become Members of the Senedd (MS) from Wednesday, when the seat of Government formally changes its name.

The National Assembly  becomes the Senedd Cymru (Welsh Parliament) from close of business on Tuesday.

It’s one of a raft of changes in the Senedd and Elections Wales Act 2020, including allowing 16 and 17 year olds to vote in Senedd elections in 2021.

“Eligible foreign nationals” will also have a vote in those elections.

A similar bill which would give electors of the same age the right to vote in local authority elections is also progressing through the bill stages.

Controversial plans to allow prisoners to vote in Senedd elections was dropped by Welsh Government last month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the bi-lingual element of Welsh Parliament added to its official title, it will be known commonly as the Senedd in both languages.

The change in voting ages is the most sweeping change to democracy in Wales since the Representation of the People Act 1969, when the minimum voting age was lowered from 21 to 18 years old.

Fittingly the first Welsh Government minister to address the nation on the historic day will be finance and trefnydd (leader of the Senedd) Rebecca Evans.

She will hold the daily coronavirus ministerial briefing from Cardiff at 12.30pm.

 

Jez Hemming – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Over 400 coronavirus related deaths in Welsh care homes according to new Welsh Government figures

News

Penyffordd retirement apartment proposals approved on appeal by inspectors despite twice being refused

News

COVID-19 testing: Care Forum Wales boss unimpressed by ‘concentrate on basic hygiene’ comments from Health Minister

News

Garden waste collections set to resume in Flintshire but just for two weeks

News

North Wales Rainbow Hospitals to remain in place for ‘a number of months’ ahead of possible future spikes

News

Flintshire Council looks set to u-turn on plans to scrap free transport for college and sixth form students

News

Read 794,323 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn