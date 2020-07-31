High Street in Connah’s Quay reopens following earlier collison

Update 10:20am – Police have said the road is back open.

Earlier report: Police have closed High Street in Connah’s Quay following a collision.

The collision is understood to have involved a car and a motorcycle.

The ambulance service say they have not attended the incident as its been ‘fully dealt with by police.’





High Street is currently closed from Deans Place to Mold Road.

In an update on social media North Wales Police said: “Please be aware, the High Street in Connah’s Quay by Festival Gardens will be closed for the foreseeable time due to a road traffic collision.”

Latest traffic report states “The road blocked and slow traffic due to accident on B5129 High Street between B5126 Mold Road (The Custom House Pub) and Wesley Street (The Car Dealership). Due to an accident near Festival Gardens.”

Please be aware, the High Street in Connah’s Quay by Festival Gardens will be closed for the foreseeable time due to a road traffic collision. pic.twitter.com/cogB1YNdB9 — North Wales Police #KeepWalesSafe (@NWPolice) July 31, 2020

