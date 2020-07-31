Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 31st Jul 2020

Updated: Fri 31st Jul

High Street in Connah’s Quay reopens following earlier collison

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Update 10:20am – Police have said the road is back open. 

Earlier report: Police have closed High Street in Connah’s Quay following a collision.

The collision is understood to have involved a car and a motorcycle.

The ambulance service say they have not attended the incident as its been ‘fully dealt with by police.’


High Street is currently closed from Deans Place to Mold Road.

In an update on social media North Wales Police said: “Please be aware, the High Street in Connah’s Quay by Festival Gardens will be closed for the foreseeable time due to a road traffic collision.”

Latest traffic report states “The road blocked and slow traffic due to accident on B5129 High Street between B5126 Mold Road (The Custom House Pub) and Wesley Street (The Car Dealership). Due to an accident near Festival Gardens.”

More as and when 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Man banned seven times from driving has been jailed after being stopped in Flint

News

Plans for patients to phone ahead before attending A&E should have been consulted on, says North Wales advocate group

News

Swimming Pools, Gyms and Leisure Centres to reopen from August 10

News

Police in Flintshire appeal for help identifying a man following criminal damage incident

News

Coastguard drone set to be come into operation in North Wales at the weekend

News

Flintshire Council issues statement following “major data breach” after personal details of residents were exposed on its website

News

Deeside employer among 127 in UK to be awarded gold for supporting the armed forces

News

Two Merseyside men convicted of offences related to County Lines gang operating in the region

News

Precious parrots hatch for the first time at Chester Zoo

News





Read 517,967 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn