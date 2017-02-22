High School backs down on trouser ban for girls following an outcry from parents

Connah’s Quay High School has backed down on plans to introduce a ‘skirt only’ policy for female pupils following ‘initial feedback’ from the consultation process.

In a statement released today, Wednesday 22 February on the school’s website headteacher, Ann Peers said “a decision has been made to widen the consultation to include the choice to wear tailored trousers as an option to skirts for the girls.

A letter sent by the school to parents last week by Mrs Peers outlined plans which would have seen girls forced to wear skirts in a bid to ‘ensure high standards and consistency’ at the school.

The proposal to make skirts compulsory and banning trousers for girls at the school left parents incensed and sparked a huge backlash on social media.

Councillors, local politicians and campaigners against the policy all called for the proposals to be scrapped amidst claims it was sexist and antiquated

The story was picked up by national media outlets including the BBC and Daily Telegraph.

Parents claimed the consultation process was a ‘PR exercise’ on the back of a decision already taken within the school regardless of their views however, any final decision would need to be ratified by the school’s board of governors.

‘Firstly I’d like to thank all the parents/carers of getting in touch with me over this issue. It has been very comforting having that support. I have listened and done everything within my power to help influence the latest consultation statement. I hope it eases their minds.’ Andy Dunbobbin, Connah Quay councillor and school governor

Once the consultation period has ended on 10th March, the governing body will consider all feedback before making a decision about the proposed school uniform changes

The statement in full:

The consultation has been extended to the 10th March and the school welcomes feedback via the reply slip attached to the consultation letter or alternatively by e-mailing the school cqmail@connahsquayhs.org.uk

We will inform parents and carers of the outcome of the consultation and the next steps with further communication.

The consultation is now on the following:

To bring the same level of consistency to the uniform for both girls and boys, I would like to make the change to tailored trousers for the boys and tailored trousers/skirts for the girls.

These will be available from recommended suppliers and will be available individually or bought as a bundle with a blazer.