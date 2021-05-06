Here’s more on the North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Elections 2021

If you’re heading to the polling station today to vote in the Senedd – also known as the Welsh Parliament – election, you will also be voting for the next Police and Crime Commissioner for North Wales.

Unlike the Senedd or Welsh Parliament election where the voting age is from 16, you’ll have to be 18 or over to vote in the PCC election.

A quick guide to today’s Senedd Election

Here’s more on the North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Elections 2021





The “PCC” elections take place today, May 6th for the North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner.

The Police and Crime Commissioner is responsible for:

Holding the Police Force to account

Appointing Chief Constables and dismissing them (if necessary)

Setting police budgets

Setting the amount of Council Tax people will pay towards policing

Setting out policing priorities for the local area

Overseeing how crime is tackled in the area and setting aims to ensure the police are providing a good service

Meeting and consulting the public regularly, to listen to their views on policing

Producing a police and crime plan that sets out local policing priorities

Deciding how the budget will be spent

As there are more than two candidates, the Police and Crime Commissioner will be elected under the supplementary vote system:

A voter can vote for a first and second choice candidate they want to elect.

If a candidate obtains more than 50% of the first choice votes, they will be declared elected.

If no candidate obtains more than 50% of the first choice votes, all candidates except for those in first and second place are eliminated.

The ballot papers showing a first preference for one of the eliminated candidates are checked for their second preference.

Any second preference votes for the remaining two candidates are then added to their first preference votes and the candidate with the most votes is elected.

How and where to vote: click here

When are the results out?

Polling stations close at 10pm on the 6th of May – we are expecting the count on Sunday 9th – and will bring you the result live.

All candidates standing here are listed here, you can click to read their profile and Q&A: https://north.wales/pcc2021