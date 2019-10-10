News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Health board to host advice sessions to help public “stay well this winter”

Published: Thursday, Oct 10th, 2019
A series of advice sessions aimed at helping people living in Flintshire and Wrexham stay well this winter will take place throughout next week.

Staff from Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board will be visiting sites across the two counties to raise awareness around hydration, falls prevention, skin care, Choose Pharmacy, supporting carers and flu.

From Monday 14th to Thursday 17th October staff will be at Chirk Community Hospital, Mold Community Hospital, Pen-y-Maes Medical Centre in Summerhill and St Mark’s Medical Centre in Connah’s Quay between 10am and 3pm to offer advice and support.

Then, on October 18th, they will be at Wrexham Maelor Hospital between 10am and 3pm. On the day staff will be joined by Wrexham Mayor, Rob Walsh and Ysgol Yr Hafod School Choir as they bring the week’s activities to a close.

Jane Roberts, lead nurse primary care east, said: “Winter is a really important time for people to look after themselves and we want to help people get the right advice to support themselves and others.

“We will be offering advice on a range of subjects across the five sites during the week so please come and see us and help get you and your family prepared for winter.”

You can find out more about the services available if you do need care and support from the Choose Well Wales website.

People are also being encouraged to protect themselves, their family and friends against the flu by getting vaccinated. Find out more at www.beatflu.org

[Feature Image: publichealthmatters.blog.gov.uk]

