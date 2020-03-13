Health board run GP surgeries in Connah’s Quay and Holywell change appointment making process in bid to limit spread of Coronavirus

To try to limit the spread of Coronavirus, two Flintshire GP practices managed by Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board have temporarily changed the way in which they are providing services.

Patients registered at St Mark’s Dee View Surgery in Connah’s Quay or Panton Surgery in Holywell who wish to book an appointment are being asked to telephone their surgery first.

Patients are being asked NOT to attend those two practices to make an appointment.

A Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board spokesperson said: “Patients will be asked a series of questions relating to their symptoms.

Guidance will be provided to them by either a receptionist and/or a GP/Nurse and an appointment will be made for them at the surgery if required.

We kindly ask patients that they do not go to the GP surgery if they have high temperature/fever and/or new continuous cough to self-isolate for 7 days.

Only ring 111 if symptoms worsen.”

For non-managed practices, patients can call their GP surgery, or check their website and social media feeds, for the latest guidance in making an appointment.

Coronavirus: People with fever or ‘continuous’ cough told to self-isolate – here is the latest advice from Public Health Wales

Also be aware of the general advice on hand washing and catching coughs and sneezes in tissues, and Guidance for schools: advice for parents or carers.

The new symptom checker can be found here: www.nhsdirect.wales.nhs.uk