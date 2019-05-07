News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Countess of Chester hospital decision to stop accepting some patients from Wales to be ‘resolved’ this week says MP

Published: Tuesday, May 7th, 2019
Share:

A dispute which is preventing hundreds of patients in Wales from being treated at an English hospital could be resolved this week according to a local MP. 

Last month it was revealed the Countess of Chester Hospital would no longer take in outpatients from over the border after officials said they were not being paid sufficiently to look after them.

The move sparked widespread anger, particularly in Flintshire where a large number of people are affected, and the situation was branded ‘unacceptable’ by Welsh health minister Vaughan Gething.

Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami believes a resolution to the situation will be found this week after he spoke with Health Minister Baroness Blackwood over the weekend.

Mr Tami said: “I was very encouraged by my conversation with Baroness Blackwood. There has been a breakthrough in discussions and it looks like the issue will be resolved by the end of the week.

“I will continue to monitor the situation to ensure that this is in fact the case. But I am confident that it will happen.

“It is not right that Welsh patients have been put through this but it is a relief that a timely resolution now seems very likely.”

North Wales health bosses have said they are doing everything possible to allow patients living in the region to be treated at the Countess of Chester Hospital once more.

The move to stop outpatients from Wales being treated at the Countess hospital stems from the English trust’s dissatisfaction at the amount it is paid to look after Welsh patients.

During a meeting in Llandudno last week Senior figures from Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board expressed their strong desire to resolve the situation following a series of high-level meetings between NHS and government representatives from England and Wales.

Sue Hill, executive director of finance, said: “We are doing everything we can to progress this to a conclusion as we understand the impact it is having on our patients living close to the border with Chester.

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Bromfield Medical Centre in Mold closes suddenly

Labour’s Ian Roberts reappointed as Flintshire Council leader for the next year

Chester man jailed for raping and sexually assaulting a woman he was stalking

Cannondale racing bike stolen from outside Morrisons in Saltney

Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week which may impact on your journeys

Chief Medical Officer for Wales warns of health risks by people failing to immunise

RSPCA figures show hundreds of dogs have been left on hot cars

Record number of Coleg Cambria students receive offers to study medical science degrees at top universities

JD Welsh Cup: Connah’s Quay Nomads lose out to clinical TNS


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn