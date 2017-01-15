From Hawarden High School to Harvard University – Ewloe student awarded US scholarship

A Hawarden High School student has won a place at one of the world’s most prestigious universities, Harvard in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Raphaelle Soffe who is completing her A levels at Hawarden High School has been awarded a place on a full financial package to study at Harvard, the oldest university in the USA.

The 17-year-old from Ewloe won the scholarship after participating in the Sutton Trust’s US Programme, run in partnership with the US-UK Fulbright Commission.

Raphaelle is a model student with outstanding community awareness and a real drive to make a difference. Paul Ellis, Headteacher of Hawarden High School

Raphael is no stranger the United States, she was one of 150 students selected for summer school at Yale University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

They competed with over 1,600 applicants to win a place on the programme and spent a week living on campus and visiting a number of other US universities.

“I am honoured to have the opportunity to study in one of the most prestigious institutions in the world. The support I received from the Sutton Trust and my school was incredible. I now have four years of study to look forward to in the States, alongside enjoying the city of Boston and the extensive range of internships available on the East coast”. said Raphaelle.

Paul Ellis, Headteacher of Hawarden High School is delighted with the news , he said:

“Raphaelle’s success is very well deserved”. He paid tribute to her work ethic and her philosophy of ‘only the very best is good enough’.

She is a model student with outstanding community awareness with a real drive to make a difference, and he believes that Harvard University are fortunate to have a student of her calibre.

Mr Ellis recognised the hard work and support offered by her family and teachers at the school and is confident that she will be a great success at the University.

He also paid tribute to the Sutton Trust organisation who facilitate this amazing opportunity for students.