Hawarden Airport firefighter set to take on highest peak in the Atlas Mountains

Published: Saturday, Nov 23rd, 2019
A Hawarden Airport firefighter is preparing to scale the highest peak in the Atlas Mountains.

Karl Davidson will walk 4167 metres to the summit of Mount Toubkal next June in a bid to raise funds for the Firefighters Charity.

Tubkal is a mountain peak in southwestern Morocco, located in the Toubkal National Park, it’s also the highest peak in North Africa.

Karl 21, has been working as an aviation firefighter at Hawarden Airport for nearly two years, he said:

“I have never done anything like this before so I will be undertaking some further training sessions and tackling some new challenges at home before I leave to ensure I’m best prepared for the excursion.

“I have a great understanding and appreciation of the Firefighters Charity and the facilities they provide to any personnel who work in the Fire Service.

Hopefully together we can raise vital funding for this superb cause!”

The Firefighters Charity is a charitable organisation that is almost completely funded by donations from the general public and Fire community.

It provides facilities and services to existing and retired fire service personnel along with their families.

The charity offers a wide range of different programmes, including: physical support (aid in recovery from an injury or illness) , psychological support (mental health awareness) and social well-being care (support strategies for life-changing health problems).

Karl has a Just Giving page – you can sponsor him by clicking here.

