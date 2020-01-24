Glyndwr University lecturer to lead UK and Ireland sites in global gaming event

An award-winning lecturer from Wrexham Glyndwr University is to lead more than 70 sites in the UK and Ireland in an upcoming global game development event.

Senior lecturer at Wrexham Glyndwr University, Richard Hebblewhite, has taken up the post of Regional Organiser for UK and Ireland for Global Game Jam.

He has been coordinating the applications of more than 70 sites from across the British Isles as more than 100 countries around the world gear up for Global Game Jam 2020.

The role includes conducting interviews with site organisers and providing training, advice and support for people at a national level.

Richard – whose work in games industry development was recognised at the UK Games Fund awards 2018 with a Community Contributor Award – said: “Being involved with the Global Game Jam at a national level has been an interesting challenge.

“It’s a great chance to meet with a huge number of really dedicated people who are passionate about games and understand the value of events like the GGJ.

“Working more closely with the Global Game Jam Executive Committee provides the opportunity to help shape this prestigious event for the years to come.”

Registration for Global Game Jam 2020 remains open and the event will start on Friday 31st of January – with Wrexham Glyndwr University once again hosting participants.

The university has the longest links with the jam in Wales and participants there are hoping to help set yet another world record for the world’s largest Jam.

Last year’s event holds the current record with 47,006 game jammers working from 860 different locations spread across 113 countries simultaneously. At Glyndwr, a team of more than 80 jammers managed to design and develop 14 unique games within two days.

Richard added: “As always, the goal will be to come together and attempt to make a computer game from start to finish within a strict 48 hour period.

“The event is designed to bring people together from all backgrounds and encourage creative thinking to result in small but innovative and experimental games.

“As such, all students at any level of study, on any course, are invited to attend as the experience is very rewarding, and an excellent way of refining your design and development skills.”

Jo Summers, Global Game Jam Executive Producer, said: “As we enter the 12th year of the Global Game Jam (GGJ), it is a privilege to be surrounded by such amazing enthusiastic volunteers coming together to deliver what is going to be the biggest GGJ event ever.

“For 2020 we are expecting over 920 sites in 115 countries hosting around 50,000 jammers!

“It is a great feat of coordination from our wonderful team, and we could not do it without our dedicated Regional Organisers (ROs), who lead, look after and help all sites in a regions all over the globe.

“Richard has done a fantastic job looking after the UK and Ireland region this year for the first time, and I hope he will join us again as an RO for future years to come.”

As part of this year’s jam, Glyndwr’s teams will be working for the first time alongside other teams across the globe – with some of their colleagues over 5,000 miles away.

Richard continued: “Game jams are a great way to meet new people and to learn new skills.

“As part of this years’ event we are trialling a new collaboration programme where sites from around the world are formally partnered together as part of the GGJ weekend.

“WGU will be working with partners at Brunel University and also Harmonia Game Studio based in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.”

The event is completely free, and is open to absolutely anybody who is interested in gaming and general creative project work. No experience is necessary. Anyone who would like to come along and participate, needs to register at the official Glyndwr Game Jam 2020 site here:

https://globalgamejam.org/2020/jam-sites/wrexham-glyndwr-university-ggj20

To find out more about Wrexham Glyndwr University’s BSc (Hons) in Computer Game Development, visit:https://www.glyndwr.ac.uk/en/undergraduatecourses/computergamedevelopment/