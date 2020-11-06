Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 6th Nov 2020

Updated: Fri 6th Nov

Glyndŵr University lecturer becomes ambassador for CyberFirst programme

A Glyndŵr University lecturer has become an ambassador for a programme aiming to introduce young people to the working world of cyber security.

Leanne Davies, a lecturer in Computing, will work with the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), CyberFirst, major industry figures, schools and colleges to promote the CyberFirst Schools/Colleges scheme developed by the Welsh Government.

A pilot this year saw more than a dozen schools across both Wales and Gloucestershire recognised for their approach to cyber security teaching.

All schools in Wales are now able to apply to the scheme and, with guidance from ambassadors like Leanne, show their commitment to cyber education as well as taking part in extra-curricular cyber activities.


These activities will take place alongside community partners, such as Wrexham Glyndŵr University, as well as industry and a range of different organisations.

Leanne, who appeared on BBC Wales’ X-Ray programme in December, was looking forward to working with schools and colleges across Wales to help pupils and staff develop their cyber skills.

She said: “The scheme has three levels which schools and colleges can aim for.

“Those that meet all the judging criteria are awarded Gold status – for delivering excellence in cyber security education, Silver schools/colleges are certified for offering good standards and meeting most of the criteria, and Bronze for schools/colleges aiming towards high standards.

“The colleges and schools that succeed on the scheme will receive a range of benefits, including official recognition from the NCSC and opportunities to collaborate on cyber-related activities with more than 130 CyberFirst partner organisations – and these organisations can include industries as varied as banking, telecoms and transport.

“I’d also be very happy to hear from any Welsh businesses and organisations who are interested in working with CyberFirst, the NCSC and schools and colleges across the country to help develop the scheme in Wales.”

Leanne can be contacted via email – Leanne.Davies@glyndwr.ac.uk

An online webinar is being hosted by the NCSC on November 12, where interested schools and colleges in Wales can learn more about the scheme.

Those interested can sign up – https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/cyberfirst-schoolscollege-information-event-tickets-125196117959



