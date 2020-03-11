Get involved – Connah’s Quay annual spring clean gets underway later this month

This year’s annual Quay Clean will take place from Thursday 26th March until Saturday 4th April 2020.

The ten-day period will bring together a range of partners from across the local community to help keep Connah’s Quay green and clean.

Quay Clean is one of many local initiatives happening over this period as part of Keep Wales Tidy’s “Spring Clean Cymru” campaign.

It is an annual event with sessions happening throughout Connah’s Quay.

These sessions will involve the general public, schools, local businesses, Flintshire County Council, Connah’s Quay Town Council, Friends of Wepre Park, Keep Wales Tidy and the Our Back Yard project.

There are four clean-up events in Connah’s Quay open to the public and people can just turn up at the meeting point.

The Big Clean starts with a clean-up at Central Park on Sat 28th March from 10 am – 12 pm, meeting in the Car Park by the cricket club.

On Tuesday 31st March the clean-up will be at Wepre Park from 10 am – 12 pm, meeting in the main Car Park.

On Wednesday 1st April they will be clearing up along the Coastal Path around Connah’s Quay from 10.30 am – 1.30 pm meeting at the Quay Watermans Association on Dock Rd.

Their last clean-up will be on Saturday 4th April at Wepre Park from 11 am, meeting at the Visitor Centre.

Residents and supporters are asked to come along for as long as you can and to please wear suitable clothing and footwear.

Equipment will be provided and children under 16 should be accompanied by an adult.

Lisa Fearn, Connah’s Quay Town Centre Manager said, “Please come along and support this amazing annual event that is building up so much momentum. We’re looking forward to it growing year on year.”

The aim is to make this year’s Quay Clean bigger and better than the last! So, join us as we stand together and declare that litter is not acceptable.

Contact the Our Back Yard Team for more information on 01978 757524 or email ourbackyard@groundworknorthwales.org.uk

For more information on the Keep Wales Tidy campaign see: https://www.keepwalestidy.cymru/pages/category/spring-clean-cymru