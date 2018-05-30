Get a taste of what it’s like to be a student at Glyndŵr University

An experience day at Wrexham Glyndŵr University is offering the chance to sample student life next week.

Prospective students interested in pursuing a university degree can book in on a range of exciting events throughout the day.

The event helps them get a taste of what it’s like to be a student at the University, to meet staff and current students – and find out more about the course they intend to follow.

Held on Friday, June 8 with a wide range of events at the University’s Plas Coch campus, the day promises something for everyone.

Among sessions you can take part in are a sustainable egg drop challenge – where you use sustainable materials to protect an egg dropped from a great height; a drone challenge, where you’ll get to fly a drone after hearing more about the science behind the technology; or a cyber challenge – where you can put your skills to the test and find out more about cybersecurity.

Fans of Forensic Science can join in with an Alice in Wonderland murder mystery, analysing evidence to solve a crime; creatives can participate in a specially-designed social media workshop designed to get the best out of their online presence; and the chance to see engineering in action with a miniature jet engine.

There’s a chance to hear from experts in a criminology taster session which looks at crime and how to prevent it – or a chance to find out where a career in youth and community work can take you.

Andy Cairns, Glyndŵr’s Events, Experience and CRM Officer said:

“Whatever you are thinking about doing at university, there is something to interest you. “Our experience days not only offer you fun activities to take part in – but also the chance to talk to our academics and get their expert opinions, our students to hear more about campus life – and our support staff, who can give you advice on finances, learning support and much more. “If you are thinking of starting this September, our team can work with you to help – it’s not too late to apply and we’ll make sure you get all the help you need with your application.”

Scheduled activities are taking place throughout the day. To see the full, exciting programme, book your place or find out more visit: wgu.ac.uk/xpdays