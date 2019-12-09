General Election 2019: Sanjoy Sen – Welsh Conservative Party

Welcome to the profile page for Sanjoy Sen, who is standing for Welsh Conservative Party in Alyn and Deeside for the General Election on December 12th

I am delighted to be the Welsh Conservatives’ candidate in Alyn & Deeside. I was born and raised in the north of England in a very similar area: industrial, pro-Brexit but off the London ‘radar’. I have also lived in Aberdeen (the UK’s other Deeside!), London and Europe. I was selected ahead of more local candidates due to my experiences, perspectives and ideas. I see huge potential for this area.

I am a chemical engineer with twenty years’ experience in steel, chemicals, North Sea oil and the renewable energy transition. I lived in Scotland and enjoyed the independence referendum debate but I quickly became concerned about the unwillingness of nationalists to move on and the impact on society. I joined the Scottish Conservatives and was selected as a 2015 general election candidate. We engineers work together to get things done and solve problems along the way. If parliament had more of us, we would have sorted Brexit years ago.

Working in industry, I witnessed key trends: falling North Sea oil production, new electric vehicles and public concerns over the environment. The UK’s clean energy transition is under way but we must embrace further opportunities. I want Alyn & Deeside to support the development of a North Wales ‘Energy Coast’, including nuclear power, offshore wind, hydrogen and carbon capture. I will push for better training and infrastructure via the £240 million North Wales Growth Deal.

Like 58% of Alyn & Deeside’s voters, I voted Leave. I want to see a positive, successful Brexit where the UK takes a lead in high-quality manufacturing and global export opportunities. I also want to re-assure Remain voters that Brexit is the UK’s opportunity to constructively re-define its relationship with the EU, not to turn its back on the world. I speak several European languages (French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese – all badly!) and I have a positive view of European countries but I am less of a fan on the EU. I have also seen countries like India develop rapidly and I believe there are huge opportunities beyond Europe.

Turning to health, the Welsh NHS has been run by Welsh Labour from Cardiff for twenty years. With worsening cancer outcomes and rising A&E waiting times, I will work with Welsh Conservative AMs to press for improvements whilst collaborating with Westminster colleagues to ensure access to facilities across the border in England.

Outside politics, I enjoy writing, football, languages and travel. My biggest claim to fame was appearing on TV quizzes including Mastermind (semi-finalist) and Only Connect (quarter-finalist).

The election campaign is funded by the party (local and national) and its supporters.

