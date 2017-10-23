Gather round the hearth and join these four writers at Gladstone’s autumn literary festival

Gladstone’s Library is preparing to welcome four of the most exciting contemporary writers to its Hearth autumn literary festival which takes place 4th – 5th November in its cosy common room.

The festival offers keen writers the opportunity to pick up hints and tips, and ask questions of published authors about their experiences.

It also encourages any with an interest in the world of books to find out more about the writing and publishing process. It’s the perfect way to spend a chilly autumn afternoon.

Speakers at the November festival include Krishan Coupland, Will Harris, Sam Guglani and Joan Michelson.

Krishan Coupland uses technology to create non-linear narratives, weaving together digital media with physical. This practice is known as hyperfiction and Krishan’s talk explores the various forms of this genre, as well as its future possibilities. Krishan will also create a lasting interactive hypertext piece based in Gladstone’s Library.

Will Harris has been called a poet who ‘distrusts fixed perspectives’. His debut chapbook, All This is Implied, mulls over societies where difference and complexity is the norm. Now writing a prose book on mixed identities, Will has said that much of his writing comes as a response to those who distrust, rather than welcome, difference. Will reads from his writing past and present and promises to leave guests with ‘a renewed belief in the world’s essential beauty and complexity’.

Sam Guglani is a poet, novelist and consultant oncologist who specialises in the management of lung and brain tumours. Sam is interested in issues such as the human and moral challenges of contemporary medicine; and why the arts are an urgent and necessary means of knowledge towards better medicine – and ultimately, better society. Sam will reflect on these issues, and the Medicine Unboxed project, and reads from his work.

Joan Michelson is a poet, lecturer, and arts facilitator who teaches poetry at all levels of education. She will give a poetry reading and discussion of Bloomvale Home, her 2016 chapbook which focusses on the care and treatment of residents in a Home for Assisted Living. Plain-spoken and unflinchingly compassionate, Joan’s poetry deals with the practicalities, mundane details and inevitable fate of the residents of Bloomvale Home.

Individual event tickets are priced at £14. Day tickets are priced at £35 which includes dinner on Saturday or lunch on Sunday. Weekend tickets are priced at £60 including dinner on Saturday and lunch on Sunday.

All tickets include free entry to the panel discussion on Saturday evening with all four Hearth speakers during which they will reflect on reading and writing and guests are invited to put forward their most testing questions!

Guests are encouraged to stay at the Library over the weekend to really make the most of this unique festival and its atmosphere. Accommodation prices from £65 (student, clergy and Society of Authors discounts available).

To book tickets or accommodation or for more information, please call 01244 532350 or email enquiries@gladlib.org. Further details can be found at gladstoneslibrary.org.