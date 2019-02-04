Gateway to Wales hotel site goes on market for £500,000

The owners of a Deeside hotel which was destroyed by a huge fire nearly 14 months ago have put the site up for sale.

The blaze which broke out in the early hours of 18 December 2017 destroyed the roof and most of the first floor at the Gateway to Wales Hotel in Garden City.

Commercial property consultants BA Commercial is now looking for offers “in the region of £500,000” for the 1.13 acre site.

The site has remained largely untouched and has become an eyesore for those driving into Wales and residents living nearby.

The firms brochure states: “The property comprises the former Gateway to Wales Hotel – a substantial detached property which is now significantly fire damaged, as well as a plot of adjacent undeveloped land.

The owner of the land has commissioned the demolition of the property and site clearance to be undertaken prior to sale.

In total the site extends to 1.13 acres and is self-contained providing an excellent development opportunity suitable for a number of alternative uses.”

It the height of the blaze up to 60 firefighters tackled the fire at the 40 bedroom hotel on Welsh Road.

All hotel guests and staff were evacuated safely as were residents from nearby homes.

An investigation by North Wales Fire and Rescue Service found the “most probable” cause of the fire was electrical.