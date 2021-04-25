Funding bid submitted for new multi million pound archive facilty to be created in Mold

North East Wales Archives has submitted a multimillion-pound bid to secure National Lottery Heritage funding for a state of the art facility to be built in Flintshire.

Senior councillors in Flintshire backed plans in 2019 for a new £16.6m archive centre to be created in Mold after running out of space to store records.

The joint project with Denbighshire Council would see historic documents for both counties kept at a new centre next to Theatr Clwyd.

Flintshire’s current archives are based at the Old Rectory in Hawarden, but the authority has been forced to hire storage space elsewhere with no room available.





The existing building could be sold if the funding bid for the replacement facility is granted with Denbighshire’s archives at Ruthin Gaol also facing closure.

Flintshire council is understood to be investing £3m in the scheme, with £2m to come from the neighbouring authority and the rest from an £11.5m National Lottery’s Heritage Horizon fund grant.

If the funding bid is successful, work could begin on the new ‘passivhaus’ building in 2022.

It will contain an exhibition space for co-created displays, learning spaces for creative activities, a digital lab and separate research rooms for researchers and explorers.

There will be a state-of-the-art conservation studio, collections handling areas and storage areas, all adhering to industry standards.

The bid also contains provision for the development of a range of exciting activities designed to bring the archives to life through drama, music, dance and creative writing.

These activities will enable the rich documentary heritage of North East Wales to reach new audiences and to inspire them.

The outcome of the bid will be known in July.