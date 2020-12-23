Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 23rd Dec 2020

Fugitive drug offender ‘living high life’ in Bali brought back to UK by North Wales Police

North Wales Police officers have brought a fugitive drug offender back to the UK after he fled abroad.

Last weekend, officers from the region travelled to Cambodia to extradite wanted man Terence David Murrell, who had been held in an immigration detention centre in Phnom Penh since 21 March this year.

The 33-year-old fled the UK in June 2018 having failed to appear at Caernarfon Crown Court for sentencing in front of HHJ Rees after pleading guilty to steroid drugs offences.

In October 2018, HHJ Rees sentenced Murrell to 37 months imprisonment for his part in the crime.


Murrell from Oxfordshire fled initially to Bali where he was believed to be living the high life and staying in expensive hotels and luxury villas. He was eventually arrested in Bali and deported.

While en-route to the UK, Murrell changed flights in Taiwan and fled to Cambodia, where he was detained by local officials.

Upon arriving back in the UK last weekend, Murrell was placed in custody before being conveyed to Wormwood Scrubs prison in London to start his sentence.

Murrell, was among a organised crime gang arrested and charged over importing £2m of steroids from China and Hong Kong .

A court previously heard that following seizures by customs officers of parcels from China and Hong Kong bound for addresses in Deeside, Flint and Ruthin, North Wales Police launched Operation Fasti which uncovered drug imports which could have netted criminals a £1.2m profit.

In due course he will appear via video link to be sentenced for absconding.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: “People think they can escape justice by leaving the country, but the arrest of Murrell demonstrates that we will we pursue offenders and take the necessary steps to track them down.”



