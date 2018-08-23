Frugal Flintshire Families sought from BBC One’s Shop Well For Less

BBC One is looking for Flintshire families to appear on the new series of hit show Shop Well For Less.

The programme hosted by the One Show’s Alex Jones and BBC Breakfast’s Steph McGovern is coming back for a fourth series.

RDF the production company behind the programme sent us a press release, here’s what it says:

Whether we’re hooked by the exquisite whiff of a handbag, the shiny lure of the latest gadget, or the irresistible promises of beauty lotions and potions, one thing’s for sure – as a nation we simply love to buy. With a few simple tricks, we can all learn to buy better and spend less.

When should you save your money?

And, just as crucially, when should you invest in spending a little bit more?

This fun, surprising and perfectly practical series teaches us all the tricks of the trade we need to Shop Well for Less.

This series, we’re also making a Christmas special and are on the hunt for a family who LOVE Christmas. Do you spend a fortune on perfect presents and blinging baubles? Steph and Alex will show you how to stuff that Christmas stocking, bejewel your entire home and choose the present that’ll never be re-gifted and still leave you change for a mince pie and glass of mulled wine.

Get in touch to apply or find out more!

Shop Well for Less is produced for the BBC by RDF Television