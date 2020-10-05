Fresh appeal for help locating Shotton man missing for more than two weeks

Police are still looking for a man reported missing from his Shotton home over two weeks ago.

Concerns are growing for the welfare of Catalin Dragomir, 30, who has been missing since 17 September.

Officers say Catalin is originally from Romania but “we believe he is camping on the beach or in the woods in the Llanddulas / Rhyd y Foel areas.”

“He has been described as looking unkempt. He is 5’ 4” and was last seen wearing black trainers, jeans, a dark jacket and is always with a backpack. Please call us with any current sightings ref iTrace 34254.” A police spokesperson said.