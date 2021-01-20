Free virtual event for North Wales jobseekers set for 21 January

A free virtual event on 21 January is to provide support for those currently looking for work opportunities in North Wales.

Opportunity North Wales will run online from 10am to 12pm and is a partnership between Working Wales, Careers Wales, The Department of Work and Pensions, and The North Wales Regional Skills Partnership.

People attending the event will be able to browse a range of employment opportunities and can find out more about vacancies available through on-demand videos from the employers themselves where they explain more about the roles and candidates they are looking for.

Employers such as Enterprise Hub Wrexham, Conwy County Borough Council, and Presthaven will be in attendance along with others to answer questions from prospective jobseekers.





Head of Employment Advice for Working Wales, Mandy Ifans, said: “COVID-19 restrictions continue to prevent any face-to-face careers fairs or employer events going ahead, and jobseekers and employers are relying on virtual channels to find jobs and fill vacancies.

“We’re delighted to be able to host this type of event online to continue to provide much-needed support to those looking for work during the pandemic.

“We hope that by bringing together employers and jobseekers, we can help improve employment prospects for people in North Wales during such a difficult time.”

Sian Lloyd-Roberts, Regional Skills Manager at North Wales Regional Skills Partnership (NWRSP), said: “It is more important than ever that we provide whatever support we can for those seeking work and training. Many people are at risk of redundancy or have lost their jobs in recent months and it is a stressful time for them.

“However, opportunities and a wealth of advice are available across the region and by working together, and with businesses, we can ensure people with the right skills are matched with vacancies or can access the training they need to obtain those skills.

“I urge people to seek the assistance that is available and not to miss the virtual jobs fair that will showcase a wide range of employment prospects in North Wales.”

To sign up for the event, visit https://learnliveuk.com/cyfleoedd-gogledd-cymru-opportunity-north-wales/ or the events page on the Working Wales website.

Available to anyone over the age of 16, Working Wales provides employability advice, supporting people across Wales with job searching, CV writing, interview preparation and training.

Contact Working Wales on 0800 028 4844, email workingwales@careerswales.gov.wales, or contact the team through Facebook messenger or live chat for direct support and advice.