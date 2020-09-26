Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 26th Sep 2020

Free sports sessions for children to start from next week in Flintshire

A not-for-profit organisation will be offering free sports sessions for children at various locations in Mold and Mynydd Isa starting next week.

Aura Leisure is owned by its employees and operates for the benefit of local communities, aiming to improve quality of life for customers through the provision of popular culture and leisure opportunities.

They have a Sport Development team who are delivering “free, fun and engaging” sessions for children aged seven and over.

Beth Conway, School and Community Sport Coordinator for Aura Wales, explained: “All sessions are free and have been planned so that they are COVID-safe.


“We will take details for track and trace purposes on arrival, and hand sanitiser will be available for everyone to use.

“Equipment will also be cleaned regularly. Football and dodgeball will be available at each session, and there will be a variety of other options as well.

“There is no need to book, and all abilities are welcome. We hope to see you soon!”

Those sessions in Mold are detailed as follows:

A ‘High School Multisport’ session at Mold Astroturf on Tuesday and Thursday between 3pm-5pm for 11+ year olds.

A ‘Girls Only Sports Club’ session at Mold Astroturf on Tuesday between 3pm-6pm for 11+ year olds.

A ‘Community Sports Hub’ session at Maes Bodlonfa Fields on Wednesday between 7pm-8pm for 12+ year olds.

A ‘Mold Sports Club’ session at Maes Bodlonfa Fields on Saturday between 10:30am-12pm for 9-11 year olds, with limited spaces.

Those sessions in Mynydd Isa are detailed as follows:

A ‘High School Multisport’ session at Argoed 3G Pitch on Wednesday between 3pm-5pm for 7, 8 and 11 year olds.

A ‘High School Multisport’ session at Argoed 3G Pitch on Friday between 3pm-5pm for 9 and 10 year olds.

A ‘Community Sports Hub’ session at Argoed 3G Pitch on Wednesday between 5pm-6pm for 12+ year olds.

Matt Hayes, Sports Development Manager, said: “We are glad to provide these sessions that will focus not only on physical development, but on emotional and social development also which we feel to be equally important.

“We encourage all parents and carers to bring children along to these sessions, or to seek out opportunities for their children that encourage physical activity and interaction.’’

For more information, please email Beth Conway at beth.conway@aura.wales

By Jordan Adams



